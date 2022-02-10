The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Hilltop youth involved in Ahuvia Sandak death to be indicted - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 10, 2022 16:25

The hilltop youth involved in the alleged attacking of Palestinians and resisting arrest prior to the death of Ahuvia Sandak will be indicted by the State Attorney's Office, Channel 13 reported on Thursday.

The youth, who were inside the car along with Sandak, allegedly threw rocks at Palestinian vehicles before fleeing from police. The car chase that ensued resulted in Sandak's death. It is unknown whether police accidentally collided with the car or purposely tried to force it to stop.

In his last week as attorney-general, Avichai Mandelblit closed the probe into the police officers involved, claiming the evidence was not clear-cut on which narrative was true, but it was clear that Sandak and his fellow activists were dangerously breaking the law by fleeing arrest in a high-speed chase.

Israel's El Al Airlines sees flight disruptions to Dubai from Sunday
By REUTERS
02/10/2022 03:39 PM
Israeli basketball player Daniel Sasson passes away
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2022 02:41 PM
Libyan parliament spokesman declares Bashagha new PM
By REUTERS
02/10/2022 02:26 PM
UK's Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19 for a second time
By REUTERS
02/10/2022 02:13 PM
Maroon 5 set to perform in Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2022 01:27 PM
Maccabi Rishon Lezion basketball team chair leaves position
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2022 01:00 PM
Dubai civil defense bring under control 'small fire' in warehouse
By REUTERS
02/10/2022 11:40 AM
Omicron BA.2 sub-variant dominant in S.Africa, says CDC
By REUTERS
02/10/2022 11:37 AM
US, Israeli national security advisors discuss Iran, Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2022 11:17 AM
Turkey says Israel normalization does not mean Palestinian policy change
By REUTERS
02/10/2022 09:29 AM
Kinneret rises by 1.5 centimeters, 1.3 meters below upper red line
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2022 08:28 AM
US court won't block order stopping Biden vaccine mandate
By REUTERS
02/10/2022 03:41 AM
Libyan PM escapes unharmed from assassination bid
By REUTERS
02/10/2022 03:36 AM
Biden, Saudi king discuss regional issues including Iran, Houthis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2022 10:50 PM
Five injured by firecracker blast in Bnei Brak banquet hall
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2022 10:31 PM
