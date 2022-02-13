The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Prosecution in Netanyahu trial: No policy spying without court orders

It has been known for a week that the police used technology to hack the cell phone of former top Netanyahu aide turned state's witness Shlomo Filber.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2022 14:24

Updated: FEBRUARY 13, 2022 14:33
Head of opposition and head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Conference of the 'Besheva' group in Jerusalem, on February 8, 2022.
Head of opposition and head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Conference of the 'Besheva' group in Jerusalem, on February 8, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The state prosecution on Sunday informed the Jerusalem District Court presiding over the trial of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that there was no illegal police cell phone hacking without court orders.

However, at the same time, the prosecution requested that the judges grant it an extension until Wednesday to fully report regarding those instances in which the police did use or try to use some version of Pegasus legally.

State prosecutors also asked for the same time extension to respond to defense lawyers' demands for a larger report, including all original and classified materials related to the issues.

It has been known for a week that the police used technology to hack the cell phone of former top Netanyahu aide turned state's witness Shlomo Filber.

Last week, the prosecution claimed that this was only done after a court order had already granted the police access to Filber's cell phone, which he had handed over to law enforcement.

Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset plenum, February 7, 2022.

The debate now shifts to how much the police hacking of his cell phone went beyond the court order and whether that had any impact on the trial.

The prosecution on Sunday said that there had been no impact on the trial and added that it has had access to NSO Groups' analysis of the issue, but the defense is unlikely to take the state's word for it.

There is also an increased likelihood that some attempt was discussed or made to hack defendant Iris Elovitch's cell phone, and possibly one other person associated with the trial.

Part of the reason the prosecution asked for a delay was to undertake a process with the Public Security Ministry to declassify and censor certain items for being produced to the defense and the public.

According to the prosecution, the review covered over 1,500 cell phones of persons connected with Cases 1000, 2000, 4000, 1270 (The Attorney-General Bribery Affair - which was closed) and "Old Case 1000" (alleged illegal gifts which were closed and left out of the indictment.)



