Russia to attack Ukraine on Wednesday - Ukrainian President

"February 16 will be the day of attack" on Ukraine by Russia, said a post on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's Facebook page accompanying a video address to his country on Monday night.

The Ukrainian president's post said that Wednesday, the day that the Ukrainian government was "told" would be the day of a Russian attack, would become a "day of unity."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"The decree has already been signed," continued the statement. "This afternoon we will hang national flags, put on blue-yellow ribbons and show the world our unity."

"We have an amazing army," Zelensky wrote in the post. "Our guys have a unique combat experience and modern weapons. It is already many times stronger than the army eight years ago."

In his video address, Zelensky urged state officials, politicians, and business leaders who had left the country to return to show solidarity amid fears of the impending invasion.

Service members take part in military exercises held by the armed forces of Russia and Belarus at the Gozhsky training ground in the Grodno region, Belarus, in this handout photo released February 12, 2022. (credit: LEONID SCHEGLOV/BELTA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)