Russia to attack Ukraine on Wednesday - Ukrainian President

"February 16 will be the day of attack" on Ukraine by Russia, said a post on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's Facebook page accompanying a video address to his country on Monday night.
The Ukrainian president's post said that Wednesday, the day that the Ukrainian government was "told" would be the day of a Russian attack, would become a "day of unity."
"The decree has already been signed," continued the statement. "This afternoon we will hang national flags, put on blue-yellow ribbons and show the world our unity."
"We have an amazing army," Zelensky wrote in the post. "Our guys have a unique combat experience and modern weapons. It is already many times stronger than the army eight years ago."In his video address, Zelensky urged state officials, politicians, and business leaders who had left the country to return to show solidarity amid fears of the impending invasion.
"It is your direct duty in such a situation to be with us, with the Ukrainian people. I suggest that you return to your homeland within 24 hours and stand shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainian army, our diplomacy, and our people," Zelenskiy said in a video address.Ukrainian media reported that some lawmakers and top businessmen had fled the country last weekend after the United States, Britain and other Western countries advised their citizens to leave Ukraine urgently.US officials have been warning since Friday that an attack could happen any day.