The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Exemptions from COVID tests for people returning to Israel from Ukraine - Health Ministry

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 09:48

Special exemptions will be granted to people from taking a COVID-19 test before boarding emergency flights from Ukraine heading towards Israel amidst the fear of a Russian invasion, Israeli media reported on Tuesday, citing the Health Ministry.

Upon landing in Israel, the passengers will perform a PCR test at Ben Gurion Airport. The exemption is valid until February 21.



Tags Covid Headline
Russia returns some troops to bases in areas near Ukraine - report
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 10:28 AM
Avner Harari sentenced to 11.5 years in prison for attempted murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 10:09 AM
Trump offered encouragement to France's far-right candidate Eric Zemmour
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 10:08 AM
President Isaac Herzog to meet with Erdogan in Turkey on March 9
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 10:06 AM
Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent, UK's Truss says
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 09:27 AM
MK Itamar Ben-Gvir files complaint against officers who attacked him
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 09:21 AM
PM Bennett meets with US 5th Fleet Commander in Bahrain
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 08:55 AM
Palestinians prevent IDF bulldozer that works to expose bombs in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 08:38 AM
Russia to respond if citizens are killed in eastern Ukraine - news agenc
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 08:34 AM
'Jews, Arabs will die in Sheikh Jarrah because of Ben-Gvir' - Lapid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 07:49 AM
Ukraine crisis: Israel is watching carefully - Lapid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 07:42 AM
Israeli security forces arrest senior Hamas operative in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 07:08 AM
Americans should leave Belarus immediately -US State Dept
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 04:17 AM
US Coast Guard looking for missing plane with 8 off Carolina
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 04:02 AM
Israeli F-15s accompany American bomber planes into Israel's skies
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2022 07:51 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by