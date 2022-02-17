The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Australia to list entirety of Hamas as terrorist organization - AFP

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 17, 2022 07:12

Updated: FEBRUARY 17, 2022 07:21
An Australian flag is seen hung in a tree burnt by bushfire on the property of farmer Jeff McCole in Buchan, Victoria, Australia (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
An Australian flag is seen hung in a tree burnt by bushfire on the property of farmer Jeff McCole in Buchan, Victoria, Australia
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)

Australia said on Thursday its intentions to designate the entirety of the Hamas movement as a terrorist organization, foreign media reported, citing AFP. Army Radio noted that the designation will come into effect in the next few weeks.

It had previously listed the Izzadin al-Qassam, Hamas' military wing, as a terror group. This fresh designation will include the whole group. 

Australia is following in the footsteps of the United Kingdom with this move. The UK made an identical designation back in November. 

Zionist Federation of Australia (ZFA), the Australian Zionist umbrella organization, welcomed the announcement shortly after its announcement. 

“By taking this decision, the Minister has made clear Australia’s absolute rejection of hatred and terrorism. There is absolutely no doubt that Hamas in its entirety meets the definition of [a] terrorist organization," ZFA President Jeremy Leibler said

"Not only is this decision the right one in terms of Australian law, but it also brings Australia into alignment with the UK, Canada, US and EU positions on Hamas.”

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.



