COVID-19 in Israel: 21,152 new cases, downward trend continues

21,152 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in Israel on Wednesday with a 19% positivity rate, the Health Ministry announced Thursday morning.

The number of serious cases is continuing to drop. So far, 886 of the current cases are in serious condition, with 322 in critical condition, 263 intubated and 28 connected to ECMO breathing machines.

So far, 29,549 people are in isolation, as the R rate drops to 0.68.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

705,818 Israelis received their fourth vaccine jab, while 4.4 million received their third, 6.1 million received their second, and 6.6 million received their first.

Hospitals continue to strain under the weight of high cases, with few operating at over their capacity level.

The death toll stands at 9,710.