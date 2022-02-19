The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine president confirms attendance at Munich conference amid war jitters

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2022 09:56

Updated: FEBRUARY 19, 2022 10:26

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will attend the Munich Security Conference on Saturday and return home later the same day, a statement from his office said.

Zelenskiy's trip had been under scrutiny due to concern in Western countries that Russia is poised to launch a military offensive against Ukraine and could do so while the president is out of the country. Russia denies any plans to attack its neighbor.



Tags Ukraine-Russia Headline
Multiple explosions heard in north of rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 10:32 AM
Old guns were stolen from the Golani Museum overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2022 10:22 AM
Kremlin confirms Putin, Macron to speak by phone on Sunday
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 09:55 AM
Russia rejects claims it was responsible for cyberattack on Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 07:47 AM
45-year-old man killed near mosque in Galilee town
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2022 07:26 AM
Russian troops near Ukraine border in 'attack positions' - US official
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 01:05 AM
Images show military activity in Belarus, Crimea and western Russia
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 12:59 AM
Man killed in violent incident in Mizra
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2022 12:40 AM
US judge denies Trump's request to toss Jan. 6 incitement lawsuits
By REUTERS
02/18/2022 11:39 PM
Ukraine says Russian special forces mined Donetsk facilities
By REUTERS
02/18/2022 10:12 PM
Russian-backed separatists refuse to hold talks with Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/18/2022 08:56 PM
Russia trying to provoke Ukraine's military to attack, Kyiv says
By REUTERS
02/18/2022 08:43 PM
Multiple violent incidents leave one dead, one severely injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2022 07:03 PM
Warning siren sounds in rebel-held capital in east Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/18/2022 06:34 PM
Former High Court judge Gabriel Bach dies at 94
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2022 04:43 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by