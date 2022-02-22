The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US warnings of terrorism in Russia were to escalate tensions - Russia FM

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 22, 2022 14:49

Updated: FEBRUARY 22, 2022 14:53

US warnings about threats of terrorist attacks in Russian cities in public gathering places were dismissed by Russia's Foreign Ministry on Monday night.

"Once again we have not received or found any confirmations of US statements," said the ministry, and said the warning came about due to "Washington’s unflagging desire to escalate tensions."

Netanyahu tells US Jewish leaders: Speak out vs Iran deal
By GIL HOFFMAN
02/22/2022 01:52 PM
Queen cancels virtual meeting as mild COVID symptoms persist
By REUTERS
02/22/2022 01:12 PM
After 21 years: Law to ban advertisement of cigarettes approved
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/22/2022 01:07 PM
Russian troops have entered Ukraine’s breakaway territories, Polish Defense Minister said
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/22/2022 11:37 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 12,930 new cases, 753 serious
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/22/2022 10:15 AM
Separatists in east Ukraine accuse Kyiv over blast that killed 3 people
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/22/2022 09:32 AM
Minister Avidar set to quit cabinet
By GIL HOFFMAN
02/22/2022 09:01 AM
Russia says too early to discuss borders of breakaway Ukrainian regions
By REUTERS
02/22/2022 08:22 AM
Ukraine reports two soldiers killed, 12 wounded in separatist shelling
By REUTERS
02/22/2022 08:20 AM
China warns US against including Taiwan in its Indo-Pacific plan
By REUTERS
02/22/2022 07:38 AM
US diplomats in Ukraine to spend night in Poland - Blinken
By REUTERS
02/22/2022 03:59 AM
Biden has started interviews for Supreme Court pick - source
By REUTERS
02/21/2022 11:43 PM
Ukraine crisis: Turkey 'strongly advises' citizens to leave region
By REUTERS
02/21/2022 11:39 PM
Germany's Scholz condemns Putin's threat to recognize Ukraine regions
By REUTERS
02/21/2022 08:13 PM
Ukraine crisis: Israeli embassy in Kyiv to move to Lviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/21/2022 07:19 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by