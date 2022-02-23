Explosion heard in southwestern Syria - report

An explosion was heard in the Quneitra region of southwestern Syria on Tuesday night, according to initial reports on social media.

Initial reports indicated that the explosions were caused by an alleged Israeli strike in the area. No official sources have confirmed this as of yet.

This is a developing story.