The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Explosion heard in southwestern Syria - report

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 00:41

Updated: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 01:26

An explosion was heard in the Quneitra region of southwestern Syria on Tuesday night, according to initial reports on social media.

Initial reports indicated that the explosions were caused by an alleged Israeli strike in the area. No official sources have confirmed this as of yet.

This is a developing story.



Tags Airstrike Headline
Eighteen civilians killed in west Niger attack, government says
By REUTERS
02/23/2022 12:36 AM
Loud blast heard in separatist-held city of Donetsk
By REUTERS
02/23/2022 12:24 AM
US approves potential foreign military sale to Kuwait for $1 billion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/22/2022 10:18 PM
Palestinian who threw Molotov cocktails at Israeli cars shot by IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/22/2022 08:19 PM
US warnings of terrorism in Russia were to escalate tensions - Russia F
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/22/2022 02:49 PM
Netanyahu tells US Jewish leaders: Speak out vs Iran deal
By GIL HOFFMAN
02/22/2022 01:52 PM
Queen cancels virtual meeting as mild COVID symptoms persist
By REUTERS
02/22/2022 01:12 PM
After 21 years: Law to ban advertisement of cigarettes approved
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/22/2022 01:07 PM
Separatists in east Ukraine accuse Kyiv over blast that killed 3 people
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/22/2022 09:32 AM
Russia says too early to discuss borders of breakaway Ukrainian regions
By REUTERS
02/22/2022 08:22 AM
Ukraine reports two soldiers killed, 12 wounded in separatist shelling
By REUTERS
02/22/2022 08:20 AM
China warns US against including Taiwan in its Indo-Pacific plan
By REUTERS
02/22/2022 07:38 AM
US diplomats in Ukraine to spend night in Poland - Blinken
By REUTERS
02/22/2022 03:59 AM
Biden has started interviews for Supreme Court pick - source
By REUTERS
02/21/2022 11:43 PM
Ukraine crisis: Turkey 'strongly advises' citizens to leave region
By REUTERS
02/21/2022 11:39 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by