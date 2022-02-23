The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
COVID-19 in Israel: 12,101 new cases, 693 in serious condition

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 11:05

12,101 new cases of the novel coronavirus were diagnosed in Israel on Tuesday, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning, bringing the number of active cases in the country up to 110,205 as the positivity rate stood at 14.37%.

Of them, 693 are in serious condition, with 278 in critical condition, 240 intubated and 26 connected to ECMO breathing machines. 

The number of Israelis who received their fourth vaccine jab stands at 722,851, while 4.4 million received their third, 6.1 million received, their second, and 6.6 million received their first. 

The R rate remains steady at 0.67. 

The death toll continued its drop and currently stands at 10,040.



