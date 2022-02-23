The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel supports Ukraine’s sovereignty - without mentioning Russia

The statement expressed support for “Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 14:27

Updated: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 15:11
People form a human chain along a bridge across the Dnipro River as they celebrate the Day of Unity in Kyiv, Ukraine January 22, 2022. (photo credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)
People form a human chain along a bridge across the Dnipro River as they celebrate the Day of Unity in Kyiv, Ukraine January 22, 2022.
(photo credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)

Israel expressed concern about Russia’s incursion into eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, without mentioning Russia.

The statement, which came about a day and a half after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two regions of Ukraine and said the country has no right to exist, supported “the territorial integrity and the sovereignty of Ukraine.”

”Israel shares the concern of the international community regarding the steps taken in eastern Ukraine and the serious escalation in the situation,” the Foreign Ministry stated. “Israel hopes for a diplomatic solution which will lead to calm, and is willing to help if asked… Israel is continuing to engage in dialogue with its partners on ways to get the diplomatic efforts back on track.”

Israel’s willingness to be part of a diplomatic solution is significant, as Kyiv continues to ask Israel to serve as mediator with Moscow. Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to do so twice and was rebuffed by Putin, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tried in October, to no avail. 

Ukraine’s efforts to have Israel be the middleman continued in recent days. Kyiv views Jerusalem as one of the only really neutral parties with good relations with both Kyiv and Moscow, though it has also asked Turkey to try, a diplomatic source said.

FM Yair Lapid meets with Ukraine's Deputy FM Emine Dzhaparov (credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY) FM Yair Lapid meets with Ukraine's Deputy FM Emine Dzhaparov (credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)

Bennett, however, has not been willing to broach the subject with Putin again, after the latter was uninterested when the two met in Russia last year. Ukrainian diplomats did not have success convincing Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, either.

As such, the efforts have moved on to President Isaac Herzog, who has taken a relatively active role in Israel’s foreign relations for a president.

The President’s Office said it did not receive a request to mediate. 

Jerusalem has been treading carefully in relation to Russia-Ukraine tensions, with Washington supporting Ukraine, but Russia having a strong military presence on Israel’s northern border.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz mulled what kind of statement to release that would not undermine military coordination with Russia in Syria. 

In addition, Lapid has said the Foreign Ministry is being especially cautious out of sensitivity to the large Jewish communities in Russia and Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry statement also said that Israel is willing to send humanitarian aid immediately and has discussed the matter with Ukrainian authorities.



