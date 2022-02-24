The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Israelis in Ukraine told to evacuate to Poland

It has been estimated that around 8,000 Israelis are stranded in Ukraine after the airspace over Ukraine was closed.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2022 08:49

Updated: FEBRUARY 24, 2022 09:47
Ukrainian Jews return to Israel. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Ukrainian Jews return to Israel.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Israeli diplomats were stationed at crossings on Ukraine’s western border to help Israelis evacuate by land on Thursday, following Russia’s attack on the country and the closure of its airspace.

An estimated 7,000-8,000 Israelis remain in Ukraine, and the Israeli embassy asked that those who have not yet done so register on its website to receive updates.

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky said that Israel “is asking Israelis to reach the border crossing with Poland independently.

 “We are prepared, on the Polish side, to accept Israelis and help them fly to Israel,” Brodsky told KAN.

 Israeli embassies sent representatives to the Medyka crossing with Poland, the Vysne Nemescke crossing with Slovakia, the Zahony crossing with Hungary, the Sighet crossing with Romania and the Planca crossing with Moldova.

Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces take position after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol (credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA) Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces take position after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol (credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)

 The Israeli Embassy in Ukraine, which moved to Lviv near the western border to be farther from the more intense warzone in the east and to help with evacuations, has received hundreds of phone calls, the ambassador said.

 “We are staying here at the moment,” Brodsky added.

 Foreign Minister Yair Lapid was set to hold a situation assessment meeting at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

 Hatzalah Jewish rescue services in Uman, Ukraine, the site of Hassidic pilgrimages to Rabbi Nachman of Breslev’s grave, said on Thursday that they “woke up under fire in the morning.”

 “We prepared buses in advance, but there is chaos at the moment and no driver is willing to drive to the borders,” Hatzalah’s spokesman Shlomi Elisha said. “We are coordinating all the efforts to organize buses as much as we can.”

 The buses will leave from Pushkina Square in Uman, with security and medical staff.

“Israel is prepared to deliver immediate humanitarian assistance to Ukraine,” Minister of Immigration and Absorption of Israel Pnina Tamano-Shata said on Thursday morning, to the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations.

We are ready to accept thousands of Jewish immigrants from Ukraine,” said Tamano-Shata.

Live updates on the Russia Ukraine War can be found here.



Tags Russia ukraine Ukraine crisis Jews in Ukraine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
4

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
5

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by