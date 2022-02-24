Russian citizens arrested for protesting Ukraine invasion in Moscow

Russian police have on Thursday made several arrests in Moscow's Pushkin Square, where Russians have come to protest the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, according to witnesses in Moscow.

Footage of protests in the city of St. Petersburg also surfaced on social media on Thursday.

An unspecified number of Russian citizens were detained by police after demonstrating with posters reading "No to War!" and other anti-Putin messages at Pushkin Square, which has been closed off by police.