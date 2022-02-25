The constitution committee will hold urgent discussion on the issue of Ukrainian Jews

An urgent discussion on the subject of preparation of the various levels of government to assist the Ukrainian Jewish community and the possible wave of immigration from the country will be held on Monday.

MK Gilad Karib (Labor), chairman of the constitution, law and justice committee of the Knesset, said: "The committee is responsible for the Law of Return... Therefore, the opinion on the manner of assistance to the Jewish community in Ukraine and the state's preparation for their arrival is under the committee's judgment. We will not allow political disputes in the subject of committees to undermine parliamentary oversight on this issue, which is so much needed these days."