'Anti-Netanyahu' bill to be submitted to Knesset on Monday

A bill to deny MKs who have been indicted from running in elections to the Knesset will be submitted as early as Monday, MK Eli Avidar said during a Shabatarbut event in Tel Aviv.

"We must restore the public's trust in the political system and fulfill the promises we made to our voters," Avidar, who quit his ministerial role last week, said.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Avidar added he will work to ensure all coalition members will cooperate to approve the bill in the Knesset Plenum.

"There are ways to pass the bill," the Yisrael Beitenu MK said when asked about potential opposition to the bill from within the coalition.