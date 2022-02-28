Bennett meets Reform and Conservative leaders 

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett convened on Monday morning with Reform and Conservative leaders, in the first such meeting since former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu withdrew from the Western Wall agreement five years ago.

In the hour and half long meeting, there was no concrete promise from the prime minister on the deal's implementation apart from physical improvements to the holy site.

But Blue and White MK Alon Tal, who is a Conservative Jew, said he did not leave the meeting disappointed. Tal said Bennett committed to ensuring the right to pray at the Kotel without being harassed and improving its physical infrastructure in a significant way.



"He returned to being the prime minister of the Jewish people," Tal said. "I came in ready to be militant, and I was completely disarmed. He is not against us. He won me over."

