Russia accuses West of pushing Ukraine towards war - RIA

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday the West continued pushing Ukraine towards war by providing it with weapons, the RIA news agency reported, citing Oleg Gerasimov, the ministry's deputy head of information and press.

It also said the behavior of tech giants Alphabet GOOGL.O and Meta FB.O, which the ministry said had carried out "anti-Russian propaganda," was unacceptable.

Ukraine believes Russia is preparing a mass disinformation campaign to suggest senior military and political figures have surrendered, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Tuesday.

"To 'confirm' this fake information, seemingly signed 'documents', as well as fake, edited videos will be distributed," he said in an online statement.