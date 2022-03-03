The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Kosovo parliament urges government to start NATO membership bid

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 3, 2022 14:35

Kosovo's parliament approved a resolution on Thursday asking the government to start negotiations on NATO membership following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kosovo has been guarded by NATO troops since 1999 when a war between ethnic Albanians and Serb forces ended, but the country of 1.8 million people now wants to join the alliance.

"Kosovo's parliament asks the government to take all necessary steps, in coordination with international partners, to submit the request for NATO membership, European Union, Council of Europe and other international organizations," says the resolution, backed by 94 votes in the 120-seat parliament.

Lawmakers from the Serb minority boycotted the session.

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti said his cabinet will ask NATO for membership, first by joining the Partnership for Peace - a NATO program encouraging bilateral cooperation with non-member countries.

Lawmakers, holding banners with Ukrainian flags reading 'We stand with Ukraine', also voted to condemn Russia's invasion of the country. Kosovo has joined other countries in introducing sanctions against Moscow.

However, four NATO members - Romania, Spain, Greece and Slovakia - do not recognize Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence, which will complicate its bid for membership of the alliance.

Kosovo is in the process of building its army which once up and running will have 5000 regular soldiers and 3000 reservists.

On Wednesday the government called on its citizens at home and abroad to donate money to boost the security force. Read full story

The main role of NATO's 3770 troops in the country is to keep the peace in the north where some 50,000 local Serbs, backed by Belgrade, refuse to recognize Kosovo's authorities and are calling for partition among ethnic lines in order to unite with Serbia.

Serbia and its traditional ally Russia do not recognize Kosovo’s independence and Belgrade still claims the former breakaway province as part of its territory.

IDF helicopter makes emergency landing after engine malfunction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 03:22 PM
Gantz, outgoing CENTCOM commander meet, discuss regional challenges
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 02:37 PM
Aliyah bureaucracy will be made easier for the next three months
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 01:25 PM
Kinneret water level rises, only 0.88 m. below upper red line
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 12:03 PM
EU set to receive membership bids from Georgia, Moldova
By REUTERS
03/03/2022 11:46 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 8,280 new cases, 510 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 11:33 AM
Zoo worker injured by tiger after entering cage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 10:34 AM
Belarus investigating sabotage of railway by organized group
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 10:27 AM
Russian Embassy in Canberra evacuated due to 'suspicious package'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 09:18 AM
Ties between UAE, United States undergoing 'stress test', UAE envoy says
By REUTERS
03/03/2022 07:42 AM
IAEA chief Grossi to visit Iran on Saturday
By REUTERS
03/03/2022 02:44 AM
USA delivered hundreds of surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine
By MAARIV ONLINE
03/03/2022 12:40 AM
Israeli PM Bennett speaks with Canadian PM Trudeau
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2022 08:56 PM
US CENTCOM commander lands in Israel for last official visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2022 08:44 PM
High air pollution expected in South on Thursday - gov't
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2022 07:13 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by