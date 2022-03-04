Russia accuses Ukraine of trying to make nuclear weapons

Russia's Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine of attempting to create nuclear weapons.



#Zakharova: On March 5, #NPT marks 52 years since its entry into force. Russia has always been committed to this treaty.

Today, the dangerous games of the Kiev regime regarding its plans of acquiring nuclear weapons are a matter of serious concern.

This must be prevented❗️ pic.twitter.com/rcvWtBeDBe — MFA Russia (@mfa_russia) March 3, 2022

"The dangerous games of the Kiev regime regarding its plans of acquiring nuclear weapons are a matter of serious concern. This must be prevented!" the Foreign Ministry tweeted, using the Russian spelling of Ukraine's capital city Kyiv.

The warning comes ahead of the 52nd anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), which Russia had signed. Ukraine is also a signatory.

This is a developing story.