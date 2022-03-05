Israeli shot in Sderot, in serious condition

An Israeli man in his 30s is in serious condition due to being shot in Sderot on Saturday evening, Israeli media reported.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics treated the man and rushed him to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon for further treatment.

Israel Police forces have begun a scan of the area of the shooting incident. The background for the shooting remains unclear.

This is a developing story.