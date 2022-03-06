Bennett speaks with Zelensky for third time in a day

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, for the third time in 24 hours.

The conversation came after Bennett returned to Israel from a one-day journey to Moscow, to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and then Berlin, to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Bennett and Zelensky spoke twice after the meeting with Putin on Saturday, and the Ukrainian president was informed ahead of the meeting, as well. The prime minister called French President Emmanuel Macron, as well.

Bennett met with Scholz over dinner for an hour and a half late Saturday night, during which they discussed the war in Ukraine.

Zelensky had asked Bennett to try to organize a summit with Putin in Jerusalem before Russia invaded his country, and has since asked the Israeli prime minister to mediate between Ukraine and Russia.

Bennett and Putin discussed the war in Ukraine, including the situation of Israelis and Jewish communities as a result of the conflict, a diplomatic source said.

Putin and Bennett agreed to continue the deconfliction mechanism in Syria, Channel 12 News reported. Jerusalem coordinates with Moscow before airstrikes on Iranian targets in Syria, where the Russian Army is the dominant force.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Israel has been trying to balance the national security importance of coordination with Russia with Israel's strongest strategic alliance with the US and support for democracy and international order.

Israel condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine through Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and a vote in the UN General Assembly, but Bennett has been reticent to say anything about Russia. In his recent statements he has expressed support for the Ukrainian people and called for negotiations.

The Israeli prime minister was the first leader of a democracy to meet with Putin since Russia invaded Ukraine 10 days prior.

Bennett coordinated his trip to Moscow in advance with the US, France and Germany – all parties to the Iran talks. Turkey was also updated, as Bennett’s flight route was over their territory.

Putin and Bennett discussed Iran talks, with the latter emphasizing that Israel opposes a return to the 2015 nuclear deal, which is the aim of the negotiations in Vienna.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made new demands in the negotiations of an Iran nuclear deal in Vienna over the weekend, calling for written guarantees that sanctions related to the Ukraine war will not stop it from trading with Tehran.

That demand came as sides said a return to the 2015 nuclear deal was days away. Jerusalem has been very critical of the deal, saying that it does not restrict Iran’s nuclear program sufficiently nor for a long enough time, while lifting sanctions that will make the Islamic Republic flush with cash to put into its proxy warfare across the Middle East.