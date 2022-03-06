The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Russia-Ukraine War: How can you help Ukrainian Jewish refugees?

Want to help Jewish and non-Jewish Ukrainian refugees? Here are eight tips from someone who has been to the Ukrainian border and spoken t o Ukrainian refugees.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MARCH 6, 2022 08:29
Jewish refugees from Ukraine find refuge in Moldova (photo credit: IOSIF SNEGOVIK)
Jewish refugees from Ukraine find refuge in Moldova
(photo credit: IOSIF SNEGOVIK)

During my time on the Ukrainian border and hours of conversations with Ukrainian Jewish refugees, I heard from dozens of individuals and organizations seeking  to help in any way possible.

Here are eight ways you can help the Jews of Ukraine:

1. Donating to large and relevant Jewish organizations

You can donate to Jewish organizations on ground such as the Jewish Agency, JDC, Chabad, IFCJ and fundraising organizations such as The Jewish Federations of North America and Keren Hayesod. Many local communities and organizations have online fundraising campaigns that are easy to find. 

2. Equipment for Ukrainian soldiers

You can buy relevant equipment for Ukrainian soldiers who are protecting Jews and Jewish institutions. There are many people on the borders of Ukraine who are going in daily and would be more than happy to distribute. The Ukrainian army has strengthened itself immensely since the 2015 conflict, but there is still lack of equipment of all sorts.

3. Visit a refugee camp, buy them cloths or pharmaceutical items

Do you live in countries that Jewish refugees have been evacuated to? Stop by at the refugee camps in local hotels. Ask them how they're feeling, help them process the trauma they've been through. Try and understand if there is anything they need on a personal basis. Many of the refugees have no clothes to change into, many women need pharmaceutical products. 

Poland refugee center (credit: REUTERS) Poland refugee center (credit: REUTERS)

4. Create activities or buy toys for the children of refugees

The children of Ukrainian Jews haven't been to school or kindergarten for about two weeks. Any sort of entertainment, toys or activities can be highly appreciated and useful.

5. Psychological and mental health treatment

Both the adults and children of Ukrainian Jews have been through (and many are still in) traumatic experiences — Whether it be bombings, sirens, lack of stability and fear of future events — these people need help.  Psychological aid is preferred in the language of the refugee. You can offer to assist by phone, zoom or physically go to where they are staying.

6. Help Ukrainian Olim adjust to life in Israel

Thousands of Ukrainian Jews are expected to make Aliyah in the upcoming weeks. Help them out however you can: offer them a hot meal, advise them with Hebrew or cultural differences. Ask if they need any clothes. Most importantly, help them find a job and a proper school for their children.

7. Volunteer at the border of Ukraine

Go to the borders. Any individual who would like to volunteer on the ground can easily get to one of many borders of Ukraine and assist with whatever is needed. You'll never know exactly what is needed before arriving. I've met Israeli medical personnel who volunteered in their field of work. There were Polish-Israeli Jews at the border that made sandwiches for the refugees and volunteers — both Kosher and non Kosher options. It's not like there is someone there "running the show," that leaves lots of room for volunteering.

8. Be kind and compassionate when you talk to refugees

Don't ask them "why didn't you leave before the war broke out?" Don't judge them for their way of life, that may be different than yours. It will take them years to recover from this difficult time, and as humans we tend to forget very quickly that others are our brothers and sisters.



Tags aliyah Russia ukraine refugees Ukraine crisis Jews in Ukraine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station in Moscow.
2

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
3

Pro-Putin Chechen general who led 'gay purge' killed in Ukraine

General Magomed Tushayev and others.
4

Russia-Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich in Belarus assisting talks at Kyiv's request

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
5

Fuel and logistics problems frustrate Russian advance - analysis

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by