Iran's IRGC sends Noor 2 satellite into orbit - report

The satellite, Iran's second, is orbiting the Earth at a distance of around 500 kilometers and was launched from the IRGC space base in Shahrud.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 8, 2022 10:03

Updated: MARCH 8, 2022 10:09
Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. (photo credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)
Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021.
(photo credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps has successfully put the Noor 2 satellite into orbit, the semi-official news agency Tasnim said on Tuesday.

The satellite, Iran's second, is orbiting the Earth at a distance of around 500 kilometers and was launched from the IRGC space base in Shahrud.

Its name means "light" in Farsi, according to IRNA.

The IRGC launched the first Noor satellite in 2020.

The current launch comes as talks in Vienna continue in a bid to restore the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).



