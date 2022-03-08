Bennett and Zelensky speak, discuss ongoing mediation efforts

Ukraine's President Zelensky spoke with Prime Minister Bennet over the phone on Tuesday afternoon, he reported via Twitter.

During the conversation, he thanked Israel for its mediation efforts and attempts to further the negotiation process.

Possible ways of bringing an end to the violence and war were also discussed.