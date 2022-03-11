The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Kazakhstan Air Astana suspends flights to Russia - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 11, 2022 07:20

Kazakhstan airline company Air Astana is suspending all flights to and from Russia, the company announced Friday.

The move comes following the withdrawal of insurance coverages for all flights to, from and over Russia in light of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

It is unclear if this move is only temporary, However, Air Astana is working with the Khazak government to resolve these issues and resume flights as soon as possible, according to Russian news agency TASS.

This is a developing story.



