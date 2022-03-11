Kazakhstan Air Astana suspends flights to Russia - report

Kazakhstan airline company Air Astana is suspending all flights to and from Russia, the company announced Friday.

The move comes following the withdrawal of insurance coverages for all flights to, from and over Russia in light of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

It is unclear if this move is only temporary, However, Air Astana is working with the Khazak government to resolve these issues and resume flights as soon as possible, according to Russian news agency TASS.

This is a developing story.