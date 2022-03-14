Bennett, Putin talk as Russia-Ukraine mediation efforts continue

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, as part of his efforts to mediate an end to the war in Ukraine.

The leaders spoke for an hour and a half about a possible ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

They also discussed Israel’s humanitarian aid to the region.

The Bennett-Putin call came two days after the Israeli prime minister spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak praised Israel's efforts to mediate between his country and Russia.

“Israel has taken on a complex but noble mission of an intermediary seeking peace and the end of Russian aggression against Ukraine,” Yermak wrote on Facebook on Monday.

Zelensky asked Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to serve as an intermediary between Ukraine and Russia and has suggested that Jerusalem host a peace summit, including publicly on Saturday.

Bennett has spoken with Zelensky and Putin, separately, several times since the war broke out, and he traveled to Moscow and Berlin to help in the mediation efforts.

In addition, Yermak said Ukraine has “an intensive dialogue with Israel regarding its participation in the humanitarian [aid].”

Yermak said he is in constant contact with National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata, and Israel’s broader refugee policy is a result of those talks.

“I thank my colleagues and I hope for the success of our joint diplomatic efforts,” Yermak wrote.