Two Palestinians shot and killed in clashes with Israeli forces

Two Palestinians were shot and killed in clashes with Israeli security forces in Kalandiya and Balata in the West Bank on Tuesday morning, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Alaa Shaham was named as the Palestinian man killed in clashes in Kalandiya, located north of Jerusalem. Six other people were wounded in the clashes in Kalandiya.

Nader Haitham Rayan was named as the teenager killed in clashes in Balata, located near Nablus. Three other people were injured in the clashes in Balata.

Border Police entered Balata in order to arrest a wanted suspect. An M-16 rifle was found in his home. As they were leaving, they were confronted by violent riots, during which Rayan was killed after he fired at Israeli forces.