Lapid speaks with Ukrainian FM on mediation, humanitarian aid

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday, with the two talking about humanitarian aid and Israel's mediation efforts.



I just finished a long & positive conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister @DmytroKuleba. The Minister thanked Israel for our mediation efforts and our position on the matter of sanctions. pic.twitter.com/o5XUwQCnsO — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) March 15, 2022

I just finished a long & positive conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister @DmytroKuleba. The Minister thanked Israel for our mediation efforts and our position on the matter of sanctions," tweeted Lapid. "I updated @DmytroKuleba on the humanitarian aid that Israel has already sent to Ukraine and on the field hospital we are sending. He also welcomed our policy for absorbing refugees, and we agreed to stay in touch."