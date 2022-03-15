The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski 4th journalist killed in Ukraine

Pierre Zakrzewski is the 4th foreign journalist to be killed by Russian Forces while reporting in Ukraine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 15, 2022 17:16

Updated: MARCH 15, 2022 17:39
People take cover as an air-raid siren sounds, near an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. (photo credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS)
People take cover as an air-raid siren sounds, near an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022.
(photo credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS)

Pierre is the 4th foreign journalist to be killed by Russian forces while reporting in Ukraine. Many others including a Sky News team were attacked by Russian forces during the war.

"We have confirmed that cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed on Monday in Ukraine during an incident that also left the network’s correspondent Benjamin Hall hospitalized," Fox News reported on Tuesday.

Prior, an American journalist was killed and another wounded by Russian forces in Irpen near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, the Kyiv Region Police head said Sunday.

The killed journalist was identified by Ukrainian police as Brent Renaud, a 51-year-old journalist, filmmaker and US citizen. While Ukrainian authorities initially identified Renaud as a The New York Times correspondent, he was not in Ukraine reporting on behalf of The Times.

The journalist Victor Dudar was lost during hostilities near Nikolaev. Live cameraman Yevhen Sakun was killed in a rocket attack in Kyiv.

Two journalists from the Czech edition of Voxpot, Maida Slamova and Vojtech Bogach, came under fire from Russian troops. Two Danish Ekstra-Bladet correspondents, journalist Stefan Weichert and photographer and reporter Emil Filtenborg Mikkelsen, were shot.

Russian troops have attacked the British television group Sky News - chief correspondent Stuart Ramsey and his four colleagues were returning to Kyiv when they were ambushed. The bullet hit Ramsey in the back, cameraman Richie Mokler was rescued by a bulletproof vest, which was shot twice.



