IDF arrest three Gazans attempting to cross in Israel

The IDF arrested three suspects overnight between Wednesday and Thursday for attemtping to cross into Israel from the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on its Twitter page.

Security forces found three knives, lighters and bottles of gasoline on the suspects.

