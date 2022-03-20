Car explodes in Israel's North, no casualties - police

A car exploded Sunday while traveling near the city of Tamra in Israel's Lower Galilee region, causing damage to the vehicle.



כלי רכב פרטי התפוצץ במהלך נסיעה בין טמרה לעבלין שבצפון. שני יושבי הרכב, בני 54 ו-44, לא נפגעו. לפי החשד, הם הובילו חומר נפץ שגרם לפיצוץ@CBeyar pic.twitter.com/o0Ykpqw59e — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 20, 2022

According to a preliminary police investigation, the two occupants of the car were carrying explosives that caused the explosion, and have since been taken by police for interrogation.

No casualties were reported.

This is a developing story.