Iranian people, Israel share same threat, Bennett says in Nowruz message

Iranians should "rid themselves of the cruel and ruthless" regime of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wished Iranians celebrating Nowruz (the Persian New Year) on Sunday.

In a video message released on Twitter, Bennett wished Iranians a happy new year of "health, prosperity and peace," adding that Israel and the Iranian people share the same threat: The "brutal and oppressive" Iranian regime.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }



I have a special message for the Iranian people on the occasion of #Nowruz: pic.twitter.com/GHMTtwGbqW — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) March 20, 2022

The Israeli and Iranian people share "so much in common," said the prime minister, citing the peoples' ancient histories and rich cultures. Israel "knows the Iranian regime does not represent" the Iranian people, Bennett stated.

"We hope you rid yourselves of this cruel and ruthless regime that...continues to deny you the freedom you deserve," Bennett said. "May we see a new day where we defeat the forces of darkness with the strength of our friendship and our pursuit of freedom."