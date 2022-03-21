The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Bennett: Israel handling Ukraine crisis 'sensitively, responsibly'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 21, 2022 09:28

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated that Israel is handling the crisis in Ukraine "in a sensitive, generous and responsible manner," while balancing a number of different considerations, during a ceremony establishing an Israeli field hospital in Ukraine.

"We are managing this unfortunate crisis in a sensitive, generous and responsible way, while balancing the various considerations - and they are complex," said Bennett. "Drug shipments, the establishment of a field hospital, operations in other dimensions as well, there are not many countries that are operating on such a scale."



Tags Ukraine-Israel Headline
China Eastern Airlines passenger jet has 'accident' in Guangxi
By REUTERS
03/21/2022 10:29 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 12,869 new cases, 328 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 10:05 AM
Kinneret rises centimeter, just 61 cm below full lake
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 09:44 AM
Knesset delegation, Jewish Agency to visit Ukraine border crossings
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 09:32 AM
Antisemites sabotage MK's online forum
By GIL HOFFMAN
03/21/2022 09:15 AM
Ammonia leak threatening Ukrainian villages under control - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 07:54 AM
273 immigrants landed in Israel on Sunday, 300 to arrive on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 07:20 AM
One killed, another injured in Jerusalem brawl
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 02:54 AM
Death toll from migrant shipwreck off Tunisia rises to 25
By REUTERS
03/21/2022 01:02 AM
Barcelona defeats Real Madrid 4-0
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 12:27 AM
Explosive device found in Ashdod vehicle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2022 10:38 PM
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says thwarts Houthi attack aimed at Jeddah
By REUTERS
03/20/2022 09:46 PM
Polio: Sewage samples in Tiberias positive, no new cases confirmed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2022 09:42 PM
Four injured in mass shooting in Austin, Texas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2022 09:30 PM
IDF arrests 2 trying to cross Gaza border fence with knives
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2022 09:25 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by