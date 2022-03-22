The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Russian court has convicted opposition leader Alexei Navalny of fraud

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 22, 2022 09:35

Updated: MARCH 22, 2022 09:36

The Lefortovo Court of Moscow found opposition leader Alexei Navalny guilty of large-scale fraud on Tuesday, Interfax reported.

"Navalny committed fraud, that is, the theft of other people's property through deceit and breach of trust," Judge Margarita Kotova said in her verdict.

According to the verdict, the court established Navalny's guilt on all four episodes of large-scale fraud imputed to him (part 4 of article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

The oppositionist was also charged with disrespect for justice (parts 1, 2, article 297 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). A decision about these allegations has not yet been made, as well as the punishment for Navalny.

Singapore to open first embassy in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2022 07:10 AM
US names investigator as representative to China Boeing 737-800 crash
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 12:42 AM
US-UK national moved back to Iranian prison, daughter says
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 12:24 AM
Ukraine President Zelenskiy insists on meeting with Putin
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 12:20 AM
High Court justice Fogelman to pass on president role - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 09:35 PM
Rhode island reaches opioid settlements valued at $107 mln
By REUTERS
03/21/2022 09:22 PM
Lapid 'abandoned' Israeli democracy, Gantz says at Blue and White event
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 09:14 PM
Jordan's king, Abbas to meet as West Bank violence rises - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 08:05 PM
Romania reports bird flu outbreak on farm near Bulgarian border - OIE
By REUTERS
03/21/2022 07:17 PM
Polio in Israel: 13,193 vaccinated, no new cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 07:11 PM
IRGC soldier kills fellow Iranian service members, is arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 05:21 PM
Israel Police officer injured by stone throwing in Beit Shemesh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 04:57 PM
Singapore to open embassy in Israel for first time
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 04:39 PM
Border Police evacuates, demolishes two West Bank outposts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 03:52 PM
EU ready to slap more sanctions on Russia, Borrell says
By REUTERS
03/21/2022 03:36 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by