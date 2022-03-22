Russian court has convicted opposition leader Alexei Navalny of fraud

The Lefortovo Court of Moscow found opposition leader Alexei Navalny guilty of large-scale fraud on Tuesday, Interfax reported.

"Navalny committed fraud, that is, the theft of other people's property through deceit and breach of trust," Judge Margarita Kotova said in her verdict.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

According to the verdict, the court established Navalny's guilt on all four episodes of large-scale fraud imputed to him (part 4 of article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

The oppositionist was also charged with disrespect for justice (parts 1, 2, article 297 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). A decision about these allegations has not yet been made, as well as the punishment for Navalny.