BREAKING NEWS

Police arrest suspect carrying knife, Palestinian flag at Temple Mount

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 23, 2022 19:19

A man holding a knife, brass knuckles, a head covering, and a Palestine flag in his bag was arrested by Israel Police on Tuesday, police announced Wednesday evening. 

The suspect, a 15-year-old resident of Kafr Akab in east Jerusalem was detained for questioning by police. 

On Wednesday morning, the court extended the man's detention by 5 days, until Sunday. 



Tags Police Headline
Putin and Bennet speak about Ukraine, Beersheba terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 06:07 PM
Three suspects arrested after stoning a bus near Tamra
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 03:51 PM
Queen Elizabeth Park says casualties being treated after release of gas
By REUTERS
03/23/2022 01:27 PM
Coronavirus in IDF: Infections double in one day to 1,754
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 11:27 AM
Iranian FM visits Syria to meet with senior officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 10:09 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 13,384 new cases, 300 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 10:04 AM
Chinese foreign minister to visit India on Friday
By REUTERS
03/23/2022 09:24 AM
Kinneret rises by 1 centimeter, 59 cm to full lake
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 08:49 AM
Siren drill in Kiryat Tivon at 6:05 p.m.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 08:10 AM
China launches inspection of airlines, search of crash victims continue
By REUTERS
03/23/2022 03:35 AM
Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 01:56 AM
US., Britain to drop tariffs under deal
By REUTERS
03/23/2022 12:43 AM
US plans to allow in more Ukrainians after few refugees admitted
By REUTERS
03/23/2022 12:13 AM
State Department condemns Beersheba terror attack
By OMRI NAHMIAS
03/22/2022 09:18 PM
US welcomes trilateral summit between Egypt, Israel, UAE
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 08:51 PM
