Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman will meet with the ministers of finance, senior members of the economic system, and fintech companies in Cyprus and Britain, in his first official visit since his appointment.

Liberman will leave for Cyprus on Wednesday night.

He will first meet with the Cypriot Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides, Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Natasa Pilides, President of the Chamber of Commerce Christodoulos Angastiniotis as well as local industry executives. Liberman will look to discuss how to increase trade between Israel, Cyprus and the European Union as a whole.

In Britain, Liberman will meet the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey, Chairman of Barclays Nigel Higgins, and CEO of the Fintech Railsbank Nigel Verdon. Liberman will make efforts to strengthen and deepen the economic relations between the two countries.

Liberman will remain in Britain to attend the Jerusalem Post London conference at the end of the month.