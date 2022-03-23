The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 23, 2022 19:44

Updated: MARCH 23, 2022 20:03

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman will meet with the ministers of finance, senior members of the economic system, and fintech companies in Cyprus and Britain, in his first official visit since his appointment. 

Liberman will leave for Cyprus on Wednesday night.

He will first meet with the Cypriot Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides, Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Natasa Pilides, President of the Chamber of Commerce Christodoulos Angastiniotis as well as local industry executives. Liberman will look to discuss how to increase trade between Israel, Cyprus and the European Union as a whole.

In Britain, Liberman will meet the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey, Chairman of Barclays Nigel Higgins, and CEO of the Fintech Railsbank Nigel Verdon. Liberman will make efforts to strengthen and deepen the economic relations between the two countries.

Liberman will remain in Britain to attend the Jerusalem Post London conference at the end of the month.

Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies at 84
By REUTERS
03/23/2022 08:38 PM
US says it is unclear if issues in Iran talks will be resolved
By REUTERS
03/23/2022 08:18 PM
Police arrest suspect carrying knife, Palestinian flag at Temple Mount
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 07:19 PM
Putin and Bennet speak about Ukraine, Beersheba terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 06:07 PM
Three suspects arrested after stoning a bus near Tamra
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 03:51 PM
Queen Elizabeth Park says casualties being treated after release of gas
By REUTERS
03/23/2022 01:27 PM
Coronavirus in IDF: Infections double in one day to 1,754
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 11:27 AM
Iranian FM visits Syria to meet with senior officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 10:09 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 13,384 new cases, 300 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 10:04 AM
Chinese foreign minister to visit India on Friday
By REUTERS
03/23/2022 09:24 AM
Kinneret rises by 1 centimeter, 59 cm to full lake
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 08:49 AM
Siren drill in Kiryat Tivon at 6:05 p.m.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 08:10 AM
China launches inspection of airlines, search of crash victims continue
By REUTERS
03/23/2022 03:35 AM
Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 01:56 AM
US., Britain to drop tariffs under deal
By REUTERS
03/23/2022 12:43 AM
