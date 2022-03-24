The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Smuggling of weapons from Lebanon thwarted by Israel Police and IDF

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 24, 2022 16:28

Israeli Police detectives of the Northern District (Yamar Tzafon), in collaboration with IDF forces, apprehended three arms and drug dealers from the town of Tuba-Zanghariya, Israel Police announced on Thursday. 

Security forces found 58 pistols, three M-16 rifles and half a kilo of drugs in the vehicle. The value of the seized weapons and drugs is estimated at NIS 3.5 mln.

"If this smuggling had reached the streets of the Arab sector, the illegal weapons would have been purchased. We have saved dozens of lives — innocent victims and children would have been harmed. This activity is intended to give citizens the personal security we all deserve," Shimon Lavi, the commander of the Northern District Police, told Maariv

Last week, a similar seizure was made by the police in collaboration with IDF near the Jordanian border.



