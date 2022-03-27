The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel rejects removal of IRGC from US terrorist list, Bennett tells Blinken

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 27, 2022 15:15

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reaffirmed Israel's objection to the possible removal of the IRGC from the United States' Foreign Terrorist Organizations list in a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday.

The two also spoke on regional challenges in the Middle East and Israel's relationship with several neighboring states ahead of the Negev Summit Blinken is set to take part in along with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and foreign ministers from Morocco, Bahrain, UAE and Egypt.

Bennett and Blinken spoke on Iran's aggression in the region, specifically the latest attack by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on Saudi Arabia, which the prime minister condemned in a rare statement.

This is a developing story.



