Palestinians attack Homesh yeshiva students in West Bank - report

Homesh Yeshiva students were reportedly attacked by Palestinians as they passed near the West Bank town of Burka on their way to the yeshiva on Sunday.

The Palestinians, armed with clubs and stones, injured three of the yeshiva students. Magen David Adom (MDA) are making their way to the scene of the incident.

This is a developing story.