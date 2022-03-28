COVID-19 in Israel: 15,600 new cases, Bennett tests positive 

Some 15,600 new daily coronavirus infections were recorded in Israel on Sunday, with 22.08% of 70,461 PCR and antigen tests returning a positive result, according to data shared by the Health Ministry on Monday morning.

There are currently 290 patients in serious condition, with 135 of them in critical condition. Of that number, 114 are intubated, and an additional 20 are connected to ECMO machines. Another 69 people are hospitalized in moderate condition, and another 420 people are hospitalized and in mild condition.

The R-rate is currently measuring at 1.28, showing a slight decrease in comparison to the last few days when it briefly measured at over 1.4.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Monday morning that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, adding that he felt well and would continue working from his home throughout the isolation period.

Bennett met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem on Sunday, and will test for COVID-19 as a result of Bennett’s positive result, Reuters reported State Department Spokesperson Ned Price as saying.

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai visits at a temporary roadblock on Highway 1 outside Jerusalem (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Also testing positive was Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai, who has said he is feeling well. Along with Bennett, Shabtai will take part in a remote situational assessment following Sunday evening’s terror attack in Hadera in which two Israelis were killed and multiple others injured.