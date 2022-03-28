The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
COVID-19 in Israel: 15,600 new cases, Bennett tests positive 

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Monday morning that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, adding that he felt well and would continue working from his home throughout the isolation.

By SHIRA SILKOFF
Published: MARCH 28, 2022 10:34

Updated: MARCH 28, 2022 10:58
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a cabinet meeting, March 20, 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a cabinet meeting, March 20, 2022.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Some 15,600 new daily coronavirus infections were recorded in Israel on Sunday, with 22.08% of 70,461 PCR and antigen tests returning a positive result, according to data shared by the Health Ministry on Monday morning.

There are currently 290 patients in serious condition, with 135 of them in critical condition. Of that number, 114 are intubated, and an additional 20 are connected to ECMO machines. Another 69 people are hospitalized in moderate condition, and another 420 people are hospitalized and in mild condition.

The R-rate is currently measuring at 1.28, showing a slight decrease in comparison to the last few days when it briefly measured at over 1.4. 

Bennett met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem on Sunday, and will test for COVID-19 as a result of Bennett’s positive result, Reuters reported State Department Spokesperson Ned Price as saying.

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai visits at a temporary roadblock on Highway 1 outside Jerusalem (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai visits at a temporary roadblock on Highway 1 outside Jerusalem (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Also testing positive was Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai, who has said he is feeling well. Along with Bennett, Shabtai will take part in a remote situational assessment following Sunday evening’s terror attack in Hadera in which two Israelis were killed and multiple others injured. 



