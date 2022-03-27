The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Blinken: We appreciate Israel’s implementation of sanctions on Russia

“There should be no doubt in anyone’s mind…Israel is doing everything it can to be part of the effort,” said Yair Lapid.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: MARCH 27, 2022 12:09

Updated: MARCH 27, 2022 12:21
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid leave after a news conference at Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, March 27, 2022. (photo credit: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid leave after a news conference at Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, March 27, 2022.
(photo credit: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS)

The US appreciates Israel’s effort to implement sanctions on Russia in light of its invasion of Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said following a meeting with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Jerusalem on Sunday.

 “We thank the foreign minister for his strong repudiation of Russian aggression against Ukraine and the Israeli promise that Russia will not be used as a backdoor for sanctions violations,” Blinken said.

The Secretary of State said that he was briefed by top Israeli officials about sanctions implementation.

“I very much appreciate the work Israel is doing. We remain in contact and hold close consultations on sanctions and export controls,” he stated.

Blinken said that sanctions are “an important means to put pressure on Russia to end the aggression in Ukraine.”

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a joint press conference March 27, 2022. (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM)Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a joint press conference March 27, 2022. (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM)

Israel has no laws for the kind of sanctions the West has placed on Russia, but the government says it has taken steps to ensure that the country does not become a haven for those seeking to circumvent the measures, often in a case-by-case basis. While the government has not detailed those efforts, Foreign Ministry sources have said they include aviation and the financial sector, Russian oligarchs who have landed their planes in Israel have had to leave within 48 hours, and Israelis have reported that they have been unable to access their funds in Russian banks.

Lapid said that Jerusalem needed to “confront the fact that Israel has no comprehensive sanctions bill, but we succeeded in being part of the global effort to stop this war through sanctions.

“There should be no doubt in anyone’s mind…Israel is doing everything it can to be part of the effort,” Lapid stated.

Blinken pointed out that the war in Ukraine has had an adverse impact on the Middle East, as well.

“It is not just the people of Ukraine and Russia that are impacted,” he said. “[The war] is causing food prices to rise…That is acutely felt in this region, where most countries import at least half of their wheat…The cost of staples like bread is rising.”

“We are discussing steps we can take in coordination with our partners to alleviate the consequences,” Blinken said.

The Foreign Ministry and Magen David Adom gave Blinken a virtual tour of the field hospital that Israel built in Ukraine. Pediatrician Dr. Keren Shahar Nissan told Blinken about the work she has been doing to help displaced Ukrainian children.

Blinken called Israel’s humanitarian aid and efforts in Ukraine “extraordinary.”

“We will be talking throughout the visit about various means of support Israel and other countries can give to Ukraine,” he said. “That conversation will be ongoing throughout this trip.”

Blinken plans to meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and President Isaac Herzog, as well as top Palestinian officials in Ramallah, before heading to the Negev Summit of foreign ministers from Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt.

Blinken also clarified a comment made by US President Joe Biden the day before that Russian President Vladimir “Putin must go.”

“Putin cannot be empowered to wage war and aggression against Ukraine or anyone else,” he said. “We do not support regime change in Russia or anywhere else. It's up to the people of Russia. What we do have is a strategy to strongly support Ukraine. We have been doing that - rallying partners and allies throughout the world.”



Tags Yair Lapid Russia ukraine Antony Blinken Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is Russia's church backing Putin's war?

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, conducts a service on Orthodox Christmas at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia January 6, 2018.
2

Israeli researchers find a new, natural weapon for fighting cancer

Scan photos of a tumor; in it you can see cancerous cells that are colored in purple.
3

Bennett: Russia no longer wants to replace Zelensky or demilitarize Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

Russian losses in Ukraine exceed Soviet losses in Afghanistan

A charred Russian tank and captured tanks are seen, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the Sumy region, Ukraine, March 7, 2022.
5

Four Israelis killed in stabbing attack in Beersheba, terrorist shot dead

Scene of stabbing attack in Beersheba, March 22, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by