Turkey condemns deadly Bnei Brak terror attack

The Turkish Embassy in Tel Aviv condemned on Wednesday the deadly terror attack in Bnei Brak in which five people, including one Arab-Israeli police officer, two Jewish Israelis and two Ukrainian workers, were killed.

"We are saddened that at least 5 people lost their lives in the terrorist attack carried out on the evening of 29 March in Bnei Brak. We condemn this terrorist attack," tweeted the embassy.

The embassy expressed concerns that the attacks could "drag the region back into conflict ahead of the upcoming month of Ramadan and Passover Holiday."

"We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in Bnei Brak, as well as to the Government and the people of Israel, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," added the embassy.