Bennett: 'We are dealing with a new wave of terrorism'

Israel is "currently facing a new wave of terrorism," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in the aftermath of three terror attacks that claimed 11 lives within one week.

"After a period of quiet, there is a violent eruption by those who want to destroy us, those who want to hurt us at any price, whose hatred of Jews, of the State of Israel, drives them crazy," Bennett said in a short video address Wednesday morning.

"They are prepared to die – So that we will not live in peace," he added.

Bennett spoke after a Palestinian gunman from the West Bank shot five people to death in the central Israeli city of Bnei Brak, three Israelis, and two Ukrainian foreign workers. It followed two ISIS-linked terror attacks by Israeli-Arabs in which two people were killed in Hadera and four in Beersheba.

The deaths mark one of the highest terror-related casualty tolls in a week period since the Second Intifada, in which over 1,000 lives were lost from 2000-2005. It is also the first significant security challenge Bennett has faced since he took office last June.

Scene of terror attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Israel has already pushed to thwart what it feared would be outbreaks of Palestinian violence, similar to what sparked a Gaza war last May and a wave of ethnic Jewish-Arab riots within sovereign Israel.

"What we witnessed less than a year ago in Operation Guardians of the Walls, the terrorism and the violence, from within Israel and inside Israel, was the first sign," Bennett said.

"This is a great and complex challenge for the IDF, the ISA and the Israel Police that requires the security establishment to be creative and for us to adapt ourselves to the new threat and read the tell-tale signs of lone individuals, sometimes without organizational affiliation, and to be in control on the ground in order to thwart terrorism even before it happens," he explained.

"The security forces of the State of Israel are the best in the world. They are up to the task and, as in the previous waves, we will prevail this time as well," he added.

He sent his condolences to the families of the victims, wished a speedy recovery to the wounded and thanked the civilian and police officer who helped end the attacks for their heroism.

"I stand by the civilians and police officers who shot the terrorists in the various locations. I have spoken with some of them and thanked them on behalf of all of us. These are heroes of Israel who, thanks to their courage, have saved lives," he said.

"We face a challenging period. We have experience in dealing with terrorism, from the very beginning of Zionism. They did not break us then and they will not break us now," Bennett said.

"The secret of our existence is the mutual responsibility among us and our determination to maintain the home that we have built – at any price," he explained, adding that, "Citizens of Israel, we will prevail this time as well."

Bennett, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 held security consultations last night with the Defense Minister, the Foreign Minister, the Public Security Minister, the IDF Chief-of-Staff, the Director of the ISA, the Israel Police Inspector General, the Director of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, the head of the IDF Intelligence Directorate, and the head of the IDF Operations Directorate.

Bennett plans to convene the security cabinet on Wednesday to discuss the latest terror attack. Israel's President Isaac Herzog is expected to visit King Abdullah in Jordan on Wednesday to talk about ways to prevent further violence.