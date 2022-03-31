Biden offers condolences to Israel's Bennett after attacks

US President Joe Biden offered condolences on Wednesday in a call with Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett a day after a Palestinian gunman killed five people in a Tel Aviv suburb, the latest in a string of fatal attacks, the White House said.

"Biden ... express(ed) his deepest condolences following the horrific terrorist attacks that have killed 11 people in three Israeli cities," the White House said in a statement.

Biden reaffirmed the US's position that it would stand with Israel in light of these terrorist attacks as well as all threats against Israel.

Other topics that the two discussed in the phone call included the importance of regional partnerships "as exemplified by the Abraham Accords and the Negev Summit" and the promotion of security in the Middle East, according to the White House.

Before Wednesday, the last the two leaders spoke was in early February, also on the phone. The US President said that he would accept Israel's "freedom to act," independently of whatever deal is reached among world powers.

BENNETT, US PRESIDENT Joe Biden and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson chat at the opening day of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, last November. (credit: Alberto Pezzali/Reuters)

Bennett urged Biden a few days later to not return to the 2015 JCPOA Iran nuclear deal, saying: "Nothing will happen if you don't sign the deal with Iran."

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.