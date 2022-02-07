The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Biden acknowledges Israel’s freedom to act even if there’s an Iran deal - Bennett

The Biden-Bennett call came as negotiating teams headed back to Vienna, for the continuation of the eighth round of talks on Tuesday.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2022 17:00
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett arrives for a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett arrives for a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: EMIL SALMAN / FLASH 90)

US President Joe Biden accepted Israel’s freedom to act even if world powers reach a nuclear agreement with Iran, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday, a day after the two leaders spoke on the phone.

“Freedom of action” was not mentioned in the context of Iran in the White House readout of the call, released overnight Sunday, which said that “President Biden conveyed his unwavering support for Israel’s security and freedom of action, emphasizing his administration’s full support for replenishing Israel’s Iron Dome system.” 

However, Bennett said in a press briefing the following morning that most of the phone call was about Iran and the nuclear negotiations in Vienna, including discussion of Israel’s freedom of action.

“Our stance is known,” Bennett said. “I have expressed it a number of times, and new aspects of it yesterday…I was happy that he clarified explicitly that Israel will maintain its freedom to act in any situation, which is true, whether or not there is a deal…It’s important in relation to Iran.” 

US Vice President Joe Biden addresses the session ''Cancer Moonshot: A Call to Action'' during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 19, 2016. (credit: REUTERS/RUBEN SPRICH)US Vice President Joe Biden addresses the session ''Cancer Moonshot: A Call to Action'' during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 19, 2016. (credit: REUTERS/RUBEN SPRICH)

The US and Iran are indirectly negotiating their return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which was meant to keep the Islamic Republic a year away from nuclear breakout, restricting - but not banning - its uranium enrichment and stockpiling while gradually lifting sanctions until 2030. The US left the deal in 2018, citing Iran’s proxy warfare and other malign acts in the Middle East and its hiding of parts of its nuclear program when entering the JCPOA, and placing “maximum pressure” sanctions on the regime. Iran has far surpassed the deal’s limitations, enriching uranium to 60% purity; weapons-grade uranium is 90% enriched.

Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Shamkhani said on Monday that “an agreement where sanctions forming the maximum pressure are not lifted cannot be a good agreement.”

US Special Envoy to Iran Rob Malley admitted in recent days that even if the sides agree to return to JCPOA, Iran’s breakout time will be far shorter than it was in 2015. 

Israeli officials are concerned about a breakout time that will be too short, and that there is little time left to the JCPOA. In three years, the SnapBack sanctions in case of Iranian violations of the deal expire, which means Iran will be able to install as many advanced centrifuges as it wants.

National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata said that “the danger in returning to the nuclear deal and losing the tools for the US to force a ‘longer and stronger’ agreement, as the Americans call it, is imminent.

“We need to prepare for every scenario, whether there is a return to the agreement or not,” he added.

Hulata is set to depart for Washington on Tuesday to meet with American National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and continue discussions about Iran. 

“We don’t see eye-to-eye with the Americans on every issue, but the coordination is deep, important and strategic,” Hulata said, adding that he speaks with Sullivan almost daily.



