Gantz calls for peaceful Ramadan in video message to Palestinians

Israel's security chiefs hold situational assessment • Bennett to speak ahead of meeting with Shin Bet head

By TAL SPUNGIN
Published: APRIL 2, 2022 18:27

Updated: APRIL 2, 2022 20:05
IDF soldiers during a counterterrorism operation in the West Bank on Friday, April 1, 2022 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers during a counterterrorism operation in the West Bank on Friday, April 1, 2022
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The recent wave of Palestinian terror is threatening the steps taken by Israel and the Palestinian Authority to improve the quality of life of West Bank residents, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Saturday evening in a video message to Palestinians.

"[Israel] is considering what steps we can take to ensure you can celebrate Ramadan in the best way," Gantz said in his message, published through the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Facebook page. "But Israel's security comes first," he warned. Gantz finished the message by wishing Palestinians Ramadan Mubarak.

Earlier on Saturday, Israel's security chiefs led by Gantz held a situational assessment following the killing of three Palestinian terrorists in a late-night West Bank operation on Friday.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar updated Gantz on the succesful operation near Jenin. The IDF's Operations Directorate OC Maj.-Gen. Oded Basyuk, COGAT head Maj.-Gen. Rassan Alian, Military Intelligence Directorate OC Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva and head of the Defense Ministry's national security department Brig.-Gen. (res.) Dror Shalom were also present.

The IDF and Shin Bet later on Saturday arrested a man suspected of being the fourth member of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) cell, in a joint operation of the IDF special forces unit Duvdevan and Shin Bet operatives in the town of Shweikha, near Tulkarm.

Gantz in gaza (credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE) Gantz in gaza (credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will speak ahead of a meeting with Bar and several Shin Bet department heads in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening.

Also on Saturday, Kohavi took a tour of the intelligence units that are currently conducting special operations in order to uncover Palestinian terrorist squads.

"We will continue our intelligence efforts and offensive countermeasures without any restriction, at any place and time," said Kohavi at the conclusion of his visit.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi with officers from the Israeli military's cyber units (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi with officers from the Israeli military's cyber units (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Violence on the streets

An Israeli man in his 20s was injured during a violent altercation in the Arab city of Taibe, northern Israel, on Saturday evening.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries. The background for the violent incidnet is currently unclear.

In Israel's south, a 20-year-old resident of the Bedouin town of Hura, near Beersheba, was arrested after throwing stones toward an Israel Police officer.

The officer was lightly injured and was sent to Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba for further treatment.

Shira Silkoff contributed to this report.



