Police were on high alert across Israel on Monday, a day after two ISIS-affiliated terrorists shot and killed two Border Policemen in the northern city of Hadera.

The Border Policemen - Yazan Fallah, 19, from Kasra Samia, and Shirel Aboukaret, 19, from Netanya – were killed when the two terrorists, armed with sidearms, knives and wearking flack jackets attacked them on a main street in Hadera.

The attackers were identified as Israeli-Arabs from the city of Umm al-Fahm and large police forces raided the city throughout the night. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

In a late-night consultation, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi decided to call up four additional battalions to bolster existing forces in the West Bank. The IDF is concerned that the current wave of terrorist attacks within the Green Line – marked by last week’s murder of four Israelis in Beersheba – will spillover into the West Bank as well and lead to an escalation with Palestinian terrorist groups.

Israel is particularly concerned ahead of the beginning of the Muslim month of Ramadan which starts next week. Historically, there has been an uptick in terrorist attacks during the month of daily fasting.

The attack came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel together with the foreign ministers of Morocco, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates for the Negev Summit which Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is hosting in Sde Boker.