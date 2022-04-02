At least 4 arrested amid clashes near Damascus Gate

At least four Arabs were arrested on Saturday night amid clashes between Arabs and Israeli police at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, according to Israel Police.

متابعة صحفية: " قوات الاحتلال تعتقل شابًا عقب الاعتـ.ــداء عليه في باب العامود بالقدس" pic.twitter.com/TpnCffDkHM — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) April 2, 2022

Rioters in the area threw bottles, stones and other objects at police and torched a trash can, according to police. Police officers are operating in the area in order to distance and arrest those inciting and disturbing the peace.

"Whoever chooses to disturb the peace, riot and use violence of any kind - harms first and foremost a large public of worshipers, merchants and visitors - the vast majority of whom wanted to celebrate Ramadan in peace and security while maintaining freedom of worship," said Israel Police. "We will not allow those inciting and violent fringes to disrupt the peace."

The police called on the public to celebrate Ramadan in peace and to follow the instructions of the police.

Clashes at the Damascus Gate, April 2, 2022 (Credit: Israel Police)

The violence at the Damascus Gate comes amid tensions throughout Israel and the West Bank after a series of terrorist attacks in Beersheba, Hadera and Bnei Brak.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli security forces killed three members of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist cell near Jenin. Four members of the Israeli Counterterrorism Unit were injured, with one officer in serious condition and the three others in light condition.

This is a developing story.