Liberman on Bucha massacre: Russia, Ukraine blaming each other

In response to questions about the massacre in Bucha, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman did not take a side, stressing that there are "mutual accusations" in this case, with Ukraine blaming Russia for the killings and Russia blaming Ukraine, during an interview with Army Radio on Monday.

"We all condemn war crimes. There are mutual accusations here — Ukraine blames Russia and Russia blames Ukraine," said Liberman to Army Radio. "We need to understand, there is a bloody war there and we need to maintain Israel's moral position and on the other hand our interests."

"I invite Liberman to visit Ukraine. We'll take him to Bucha and other places so that he could see the bodies for himself and meet the women who were tied up and raped. Maybe then he'll know what happened," Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk said told Walla! later in the morning in response to Liberman's comments.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz condemned the "war crimes" carried out in Bucha, saying that, in war, there is a line crossed with civilians dying and a moral code to be followed.