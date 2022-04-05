Court bars chief rabbi from appointing judges - report

Israel's High Court of Justice on Tuesday froze Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau's authority to appoint judges to the Supreme Rabbinical Court amid fears of a possible conflict of interest, Ynet reported.

The decision was motivated by Lau's recent move to promote his brother-in-law to a senior post in the Jerusalem Regional Court.

In addition, the High Court ruled that any appointments Lau would need to make would need to be met with legal approval to ensure no further conflicts of interest would be made. According to Ynet, the one who will oversee appointments will be the court spokesperson, who has had a longstanding dispute with Lau.

This is a developing story.